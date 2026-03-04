Richard Jefferson made his stance on San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet being critical of the Atlanta Hawks' Magic City promotional night on March 16.

Kornet wrote a letter objecting against the Hawks hosting a ‘Magic City’ night. Jefferson agrees with Kornet, but for his own personal reasons, and mostly for the way he wants to raise his own kids he says, He wouldn’t want them to see that at an NBA game.

“I’m going to side with Luke Kornet. Magic City, everybody has the ability to do whatever they choose. Spend their money how they choose, but the NBA, the brand, the logo. Let’s just say this, I think the NBA can partner with whoever they choose, but I understand what Luke Kornet is saying. Especially at a very delicate time. You talk about women’s rights, but women’s rights is also the ability to go do that,” Jefferson said at the 23:11 mark on the Road Trippin podcast.

“To look at this and say, hey we want to do it, but there’s going to be kids at the game. These are things that like, to me, I’m taking my kids, my nine and eleven year old kids, that’s not what I want to be introducing my kids to, that’s just me.”

What lies ahead for Hawks amid Luke Kornet's comments

Richard Jefferson and Luke Kornet can have their respective reservations about the Hawks' Magic City celebration. There is time to realize what Atlanta can do for the event, but the recent attention will place plenty of scrutiny before the contest takes place.

Atlanta has a 31-31 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Charlotte Hornets by 0.5 games and the Milwaukee Bucks by four games while trailing the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic by 1.5 games.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the Hawks will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Bucks on March 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET.