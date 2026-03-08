The Atlanta Hawks achieved a franchise milestone following their 125-116 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Atlanta has been an active franchise for 77 seasons since its inaugural campaign in 1949. They have experienced many wins throughout its lifetime so far, making 49 playoff appearances and even winning one championship.

All those victories allowed them to be on the cusp of 3,000 wins, needing one more to reach the milestone. Only five other teams have pulled off the feat, making it all the more significant when Atlanta took down Philadelphia to secure the home win and make history.

“Tonight’s victory, Atlanta’s season-best sixth win in-a-row, marks the Hawks’ 3,000th franchise win, becoming just the sixth team in NBA history with 3,000 victories,” the post read.

How Hawks played against 76ers

The Hawks took care of business as they continue their active win streak after beating the 76ers.

Atlanta got off a slow start defensively, trailing 38-28 after the first quarter. Despite that, the hosts got back on track by taking control in the second half, outscoring Philadelphia 59-43 in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Five players scored in double-digits for Atlanta in the win. Jalen Johnson torched Philadelphia's defense with a stat line of 35 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. He shot 12-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. Nickeil Alexander-Walker came next with 24 points and six assists, CJ McCollum had 17 points and seven assists, while Dyson Daniels put up 15 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Onyeka Okongwu provided 10 points and six rebounds.

Atlanta improved to a 33-31 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the 76ers and the Miami Heat.

Rolling with six consecutive wins, the Hawks will look forward to their next matchup. They remain at home when they host the Dallas Mavericks on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.