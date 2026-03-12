The Atlanta Hawks are currently on a seven-game winning streak, and they plan to make it eight when they face off against the Brooklyn Nets. It was a win against the Nets that started their streak, and the hope is that they can continue to keep it going as they try to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Jonathan Kuminga was able to contribute to the winning streak in a few games, but has missed the past three due to injury. He was listed on the injury report with left knee inflammation at first, but the Hawks recently switched it to left knee bone bruise, which is what kept him sidelined when he was traded.

Here is Kuminga's status before the game.

Jonathan Kuminga's injury status vs. Nets

Kuminga is listed as questionable against the Nets, which means there is a chance that he could play. At the same time, he's been listed as questionable for the last three games and was ruled out an hour and a half before each one. It's uncertain how serious the injury is, but it's something that has been bothering him for some time and affecting his ability to step on the court.

The Hawks were able to see what Kuminga could do when he's on the floor, and in the three games he played, he showed a little bit of everything. There's no doubt that Kuminga can be a big contributor to the team, especially during this time of the season, and they're hoping he's back sooner rather than later.

It would also be good to see more from him on the Hawks' front office side, so they could determine if they want to accept his option when the season ends, so he can return next year.