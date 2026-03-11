The Atlanta Hawks are on a seven-game winning streak and are trying to make a playoff push with just over a month left in the season. It's a unique situation for the Hawks, as they're able to compete this season, while also having a chance to land a top pick in this year's NBA Draft after they acquired the rights to the New Orleans Pelicans' pick.

If the Pelicans finish with a not-so-good record, the lottery odds could be in the Hawks' favor, and they could add a top prospect to a team that already has a bright future.

In the latest ESPN mock draft, they have the pick landing at No. 6, and they have the Hawks selecting Illinois point guard Keaton Wagler.

“Wagler's unexpected rise from off-the-radar recruit to Big Ten Freshman of the Year has given him a chance to be the second guard off the board,” Jeremy Woo wrote. “His positional size — 6-foot-6 — 3-point shooting (41%) and impeccable playmaking give him developmental upside.

“Continuing to gain strength to better navigate in the paint and becoming a better defender are long-term keys as well. He is the least dynamic athlete of the guards in this group, but the blueprint is there for him to become an NBA backcourt fixture.”

With the Hawks moving on from a dynamic point guard in Trae Young this season, they'll need to find a way to add to that position this offseason, and Wagler could be a start. The big thing for Wagler is that he is 6'6, and he can shoot the three-ball at a consistent level.

The Hawks are already a team that shoots the ball a lot, and the upside he has on defense could help him fit in immediately. Though he may not be the most special guard in the draft, he has everything the Hawks need in a guard.