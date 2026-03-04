Recently, the Atlanta Hawks have been a major talking point in the NBA world after they announced their partnership with local adult entertainment venue Magic City for an upcoming game. Among the collaboration's critics was San Antonio Spurs big man Luke Kornet, who took to his blog to publicly ask for the Hawks to discontinue the promotion.

Now, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has offered an alternative perspective to the discourse, taking issue with Kornet's implied view that the adult entertainment industry is degrading to women, via Dan Dempster of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I think to point out that they have esteem issues because that's the line of work they chose, I actually think is less protective of women because you're condemning something – it's actually an art,” Green said, per the Draymond Green Show. “I don't know if you've ever been, but if you see it in action, it's actually a form of art – that some choose to indulge in and some choose not to indulge in.

“But to say that because a woman decides that that's the art that they want to partake in and that the customer wants to take in, I think is reflective on society's thoughts and how they once view things,” he concluded.

Indeed, the Hawks' decision has caused a major debate, with some opining that it's not appropriate for an NBA team, which is generally thought to represent a family-friendly league, to partner with a strip club. Others, however, have taken issue with Kornet's perceived view that women who are a part of that scene are in some way degrading themselves.

At this point, there has been no indication that the Hawks plan to pull the event, which has caused ticket prices to skyrocket for their March 16 game at home against the Orlando Magic.