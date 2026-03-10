The Atlanta Hawks are currently on a six-game winning streak and are over .500 for the first time since December. They've gotten hot at the right time as there's just over a month left in the season, and there is still a chance for them to make up ground in the Eastern Conference standings.

Things have started to gel since the All-Star break, and this may be the most locked-in the team has been this season. Nickeil Alexander-Walker sees a lot going right for them during this time, and it's completely different from how they approached the game earlier in the season.

“In these last two games, especially how teams start hot. I think in the past that would have broken us down, and our defense would have continued to crack and then slowly turn into these big holes and gaps,” Alexander-Walker said after their win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“The focus, how tough we’re playing, even in the technical fouls, something as small as that, I don’t think we would have done in the first half of the season,” Alexander-Walker added. “Now we’re really starting to do that, and credit to everybody. I think this group is really starting to come together.”

The Hawks have found different ways to win during this streak, and they've connected throughout all 48 minutes. They came out flat against the Milwaukee Bucks and 76ers, but they were able to weather the storm in the second half and turn the game around. They handled business against the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards, who were missing key players on their teams.

And it all started against the Brooklyn Nets, where the Hawks trailed until around six minutes left in the game and flipped the switch.

The Hawks are winning the games they're supposed to, which is big, especially during this time of the season. They've gotten contributions from everyone in the rotation, and the guys that were acquired at the deadline have found their footing.

With some more favorable games coming up on the schedule, the goal for the Hawks is to continue to handle business and focus on what they can control. The standings are tight all the way up to the sixth seed, and there's a chance they could make it up there, depending on what happens from now until the end of the season.

The biggest thing is that the Hawks are clicking, and they're doing it at the right time.