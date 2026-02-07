After the Trae Young blockbuster with the Washington Wizards, the Atlanta Hawks’ other major trade deadline deal involved the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga, but Kuminga is currently sidelined due to a knee injury.

Because of the injury, Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined at least through the All-Star break upon which he will be re-evaluated, as per NBA insider Marc Stein. Kuminga has been out for the last five games, and he last played back on Jan. 22 during the Warriors’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Kuminga initially suffered the injury during that game.

After a tumultuous last couple of seasons with the Warriors, Kuminga eventually requested a trade, and the Warriors ultimately granted that request. He had fallen out of favor with head coach Steve Kerr, and prior to the injury, he had racked up quite a bit of consecutive DNPs, 16 of them to be exact.

Article Continues Below

Kuminga has only appeared in 20 games this season, including 13 starts, at a little over 23 minutes per game. He had averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists with splits of 45.4 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 74.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga has spent the past five seasons with the Warriors. He was one of the initial players to come from the G League’s former Ignite program. His playing time and role had been a source of contention with fans during that tenure.