Bam Adebayo's 83-point night may be drawing all the headlines across the sporting world at the moment, but the Atlanta Hawks have quietly been taking care of business on their end. On Tuesday night, the Hawks bagged their seventh consecutive victory, warding off the Dallas Mavericks en route to a 124-112 victory.

The Hawks have been turning a corner, and they remain within striking distance of an outright playoff spot in the East. One of the factors that is fueling the Hawks as of late as they hit their stride has been the excellent play of Dyson Daniels. Daniels, in the win against the Mavericks, stuffed the stat sheet yet again, recording 14 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals.

In so doing, Daniels became the first player in NBA history to record at least 80 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists while recording five or fewer turnovers over a seven-game span, according to Hawks PR on X (formerly Twitter), via Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com.

While much of the fanfare for the Hawks has landed on Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the aftermath of Trae Young's departure, Daniels has also expanded his offensive game, taking on more responsibilities and flourishing as a result.

His three-point shooting may have all but evaporated, but the rest of his game has improved by leaps and bounds.

Hawks still competing for the sixth seed in the East

At 34-31, the Hawks are just 2.5 games back of the sixth spot in the East, which is currently owned by the Miami Heat. The Hawks have an opportunity to extend their winning streak over the next few games, as they'll be facing the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in succession.

After that, they will square off against the Orlando Magic in a game that could have seeding repercussions. For now, Atlanta will be taking it one game at a time.