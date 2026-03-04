The Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, and Giannis Antetokounmpo once again sits at the center of the injury report discussion. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is not listed on the Bucks’ injury report ahead of Milwaukee’s matchup with the Hawks at Fiserv Forum. That places the Bucks’ franchise star firmly in focus as Milwaukee looks to end a three-game losing streak and regain momentum in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bucks enter the matchup at 26–34, No. 11 in the East. Meanwhile, the Hawks sit at 31–31, No. 10 in the conference and are looking to extend a four-game winning streak. Milwaukee currently sits outside the play-in picture and faces a difficult path to climb back into contention in the Eastern Conference. With both teams battling for position late in the season, Antetokounmpo’s availability looms large.

Giannis remains the Bucks’ offensive engine whenever he is on the floor. Through 31 games this season, he is averaging 27.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 63.6 percent from the field. He is also converting 37.5 percent from three-point range and 65.9 percent from the free-throw line. In addition, the two-time MVP contributes 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game, continuing to impact both ends of the floor.

When Antetokounmpo plays, the Bucks operate with force and structure. His downhill pressure collapses defenses and creates open looks for teammates across the perimeter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Hawks

The Bucks’ injury report includes several additional names. Alex Antetokounmpo and Cormac Ryan are out on two-way deals, while Taurean Prince remains sidelined following neck surgery.

For Atlanta, the Hawks injury report lists RayJ Dennis and Asa Newell as doubtful while on G League assignments.

Still, Antetokounmpo’s presence carries the most weight. Atlanta will look to extend its winning streak and strengthen its position in the play-in race. Milwaukee, meanwhile, hopes its superstar can help halt the recent slide.

So when it comes to the question of whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tonight vs. the Hawks, the answer currently leans toward yes, since he does not appear on the injury report.