Ahead of a contract season for Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young, the seven-year guard revealed he's also entering the final year of his shoe deal with Jordan Brand. While Young addressed whether he gets enough credit as one of the NBA's elite guards, he discussed his time with the Jordan Brand and how he'll become a free agent from his endorsement deal next summer.

While Young didn't allude to being unhappy as an ambassador for Jordan, he did say he's looking forward to combing through potential offers between now and next summer, per Club 520 Podcast's exclusive interview.

“No, Jordan is cool, man. I’ve really enjoyed my time this year. I have one year with him. So I got this year with him, and then I’m a free agent next summer,” Young said. “So, it’s a shoe free agent, so it’s going to be fun. I loved it since I’ve been over there. I can see myself having a long future with them for sure.”

Young is also asked if Jordan Brand paid well, and he said, “Not the first time, we’re going to see about the second.” Which could mean that if they offer him the same deal, he’s probably leaving. Young joined the Jordan Brand in November of 2024 after his contract with Adidas ended.

Trae Young's on whether he gets enough credit as Hawks' leader

Outside of a potential new shoe deal, Hawks All-Star Trae Young has championship aspirations ahead of 2025-26. Before his eighth season with the Hawks, Young addressed the narrative surrounding his production and reputation as one of the NBA's elite point guards.

“I’m not super loud when it comes to like boosting myself or something like that. I would rather let my game do the talking and let everybody else speak for me,” Young said. “So, it doesn’t matter if I’ve gotten the credit or not, I’d rather just live that way and hopefully it’s going to turn, it’s going to flip.”

Last season, Young averaged 24.2 points and a league-leading 11.6 assists per game, and connected on 34% of his three pointers, which wasn't enough to secure an All-Star Game selection; he was an injury replacement the last two seasons. This season, he's entering the upcoming season with a championship goal set for the Hawks.

Young is also entering the fourth year of his five-year, $215.2 million deal, with a player option for the 2026-27 season worth $48.9 million.