As the Atlanta Hawks navigate the early stretch of the 2025–26 NBA season, star guard Trae Young remains sidelined with a sprained MCL. The 27-year-old has missed several games after suffering the injury against the Brooklyn Nets, with the team announcing he would be out at least four weeks, according to NBA.com.

A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by user @ohnohedidnt24 has sparked debate about Young’s long-term fit in Atlanta. The graphic shared compares the Hawks’ performance with and without Young over the last three seasons — and the numbers are closer than expected.

With Young in the lineup, the Hawks have averaged 116 points per game while allowing 118, posting a .453 winning percentage. In games without him, they’ve averaged 110 points and given up 111, improving their win rate slightly to .479. The data has fueled speculation that Atlanta might function more cohesively without its All-Star point guard, prompting conversations about whether the team could explore a trade.

Young has appeared in only five games this season, averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 assists, and two rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game. His shooting efficiency has been an early concern, hitting just 37.1% from the field and 19.2% from beyond the arc.

The three-time All-Star’s availability has fluctuated in recent years. He played 54 games during the 2023–24 season and 76 in 2024–25, but injuries have again limited his consistency as Atlanta tries to build momentum under head coach Quin Snyder.

Trae or no Trae pic.twitter.com/euTOv5HN2B — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 11, 2025

Trae Young remains confident about contract talks as Hawks stay competitive without him

Questions about Young’s future in Atlanta also surfaced earlier this season after he entered without a contract extension. Speaking with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk on October 27, Young dismissed any concern.

“I think it's going to be great. I'm not worried about it,” Young told ESPN when asked about his contract status. “As much as I wish it was, it's not all in my hands, and I can't control everything. I just can only control the present. And I know if we win, everybody eats … I understand what winning can do.”

He added that setbacks outside his control would not alter his focus on helping his teammates and coach succeed.

“If certain things don't go my way as far as injuries, health, and stuff that I can't control, that may be the man above telling me there's another plan for me. I'm focused on making sure all my guys, Quin [Snyder] included, get taken care of and succeed.”

Young is currently in the fourth year of a five-year, $215.2 million contract, which includes a $48.9 million player option for the 2026–27 season. His name has occasionally surfaced in trade speculation, though the Hawks have maintained that they remain committed to building around their star backcourt.

In Young’s absence, Atlanta has found temporary success. The Hawks (6–5) earned their second straight victory Monday night with a 105–102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Vit Krejci led the team with a career-high 28 points, hitting 8 of 10 from three-point range off the bench.

The Hawks will continue their four-game road trip Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings (3–7) as they look to extend their winning streak to three games and stay above .500 while awaiting their star guard’s return.