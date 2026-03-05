The Washington Wizards are set to host the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. Is Trae Young going to make his Wizards debut tonight?

Young was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Wizards before the 2026 deadline. He has yet to make his debut with Washington, however, as the All-Star guard has been dealing with a knee injury that has held him out of action since late December.

Here's everything we know about Trae Young's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Jazz.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Jazz

Trae Young is not listed on the NBA injury report and is expected to make his Wizards debut tonight against the Jazz.

The Wizards are hopeful that Young and Anthony Davis can lead the team to a postseason run next year. Although Davis is still out due to injury, the next few weeks of the 2025-26 season will give Young an opportunity to become comfortable with his new team.

At 16-45 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings, Washington is not going to compete this year. Nevertheless, the future is intriguing for the Wizards.

When it comes to the question of if Trae Young is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is yes.

Wizards' injury report

The Wizards have eight players listed on the injury report.

Anthony Gill (illness): Questionable

Anthony Davis (left finger sprain): Out

Kyshawn George (left elbow sprain): Out

D'Angelo Russell (not with team): Out

Alex Sarr (right hamstring strain): Out

Tristan Vukcevic (left thigh contusion): Out

Jamir Watkins (left ankle foot sprain): Out

Cam Whitmore (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis): Out

The Jazz played a game on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, as they were defeated 106-102. With Thursday's contest representing the second of a back-to-back for Utah, the Jazz have not released their injury report as of this story's writing.