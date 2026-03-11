It was not a great night for USA baseball. For Italy? It was simply glorious.

Managed by World Series champion and former New York Yankees catcher Francisco Cervelli, Italy pulled off a stunning 8-6 win over Team USA at Daikin Park in Houston.

Of course, Cervelli was through the moon after seeing his team take down a giant.

“This is one of the best days of my life,” said the 40-year-old Cervelli, who also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins (via Bob Nightengale of USA Today).

Italy led from start to finish, as it pounced on the shaky mound work of Team USA starter Nolan McLean, who allowed three earned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks issued in three innings.

Meanwhile, Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen stymied Team USA batters, as he surrendered zero runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out two hitters and gave up only two hits through 67 pitches.

Italy scored the first eight runs of the game, including three in the second inning, where Sam Antonacci launched a three-run home run. Jac Caglianone added to Italy's lead with a two-run blast in the fourth inning.

Team USA threatened Italy late with home runs from Gunnar Henderson and Peter Crow-Armstrong, but Italy held on to come away with the upset victory. Lorenzen got the pitching win, while Greg Weissert, who struck out Aaron Judge for the final out of the game, pocketed the save.

Italy improved to 3-0 in group play and can finish the stage undefeated with a win over Mexico on Wednesday night at Daikin Park.