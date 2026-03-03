Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins criticized Steve Kerr following the Golden State Warriors’ decision to trade Jonathan Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Road Trippin’ Show, Perkins questioned Kerr’s belief in Kuminga’s potential after the 23-year-old’s strong start in Atlanta.

“We knew that Jonathan Kuminga had a high ceiling. Steph Curry knew it, Draymond Green knew it, Jimmy Butler knew it. The only person that didn’t believe was Steve Kerr.”

The Warriors dealt Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, a move that reshaped Golden State’s roster as it attempts to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had shown flashes of his athleticism and scoring ability during his time with Golden State but often played fluctuating minutes within Kerr’s rotation.

Since joining the Hawks, Kuminga has delivered immediate production. Through three games — including one start — he is averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.7 minutes per contest. He has shot 67.7% from the field, 55.6% from three-point range and 77.3% from the free-throw line during that stretch.

Jonathan Kuminga’s fast start with Hawks fuels scrutiny of Warriors’ decision

Atlanta has won all three games with Kuminga in the lineup, highlighted by a 135-101 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The Hawks improved to 31-31 on the season and currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Perkins’ remarks suggested that several prominent Warriors figures believed in Kuminga’s upside, including Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. His comments framed the trade as a missed opportunity for Golden State to further develop the young forward within its system.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (31-30) have lost two straight, including Monday’s 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers after blowing a 17-point lead. Golden State continues to search for consistency as it slips in the Western Conference standings.

As Kuminga finds early success in Atlanta, the trade has drawn renewed scrutiny, with Perkins openly questioning whether Kerr maximized the forward’s role before the organization chose to move on.