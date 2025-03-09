Dyson Daniels has been one of the best defensive guards in the league this season, and in a world where centers usually win Defensive Player of the Year, he's making a case to snatch the award. Some would say that Daniels is making defense fun again, but head coach Quin Snyder basically said that it was never boring.

“I don't know if defense is ever going to go out of fashion,” Snyder said before their game against the Indiana Pacers. “There are a lot of cool guys out there who play defense. I think for a perimeter player, it's more difficult to analytically gauge their impact. You have something like steals, the same way you do block shots, the deterrence at the rim, something that's quantifiable, and I think it's easier to see a big rim protector impacting field goal percentage.

“A lot of what Dyson and perimeter players are able to do defensively, they're disruptive in ways that have a more indirect impact on possession throughout possession, whether it's making it harder for someone to get a ball or spacing changes in the same situation. Teams get up against the shot clock, a lot of those things are much more difficult to capture objectively. I think that's one of the reasons that it's easier to notice rim protection.”

Guards do have a different job than forwards and centers when they're playing defense, and Daniels makes it look easy every night.

Dyson Daniels making defense look easy for Hawks

Dyson Daniels is leading the lead in steals and deflections this season, has also recorded at least one steal in 35 straight games, which is the longest streak in the NBA this season.

Earlier in the season, Daniels shared how he's able to be such a game-changer on defense and how he stays calculated on the floor.

“It’s reading the game and making sure that I ‘gamble responsibly' as I say when I go for steals,” Daniels said during Hawks' practice. “A lot of times I’m coming from weakside getting them, if I could put pressure on the ball and get hands on it, I like doing that. It’s about being solid and making sure I’m not fouling, playing straight-up defense, and contesting shots.

“When I’m guarding guys, I know they have the ball in a vulnerable position, that’s when I swipe at it. I’m going to keep getting them because that’s just how I play, but I want to keep myself out of foul trouble.”

Daniels has a chance to win Defensive Player of the Year, but it may be tough with Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr. ahead of him in the betting lines.