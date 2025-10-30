The Atlanta Hawks came into their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday looking to get back into the win column and snap a two-game losing streak. But if the Hawks want to get a win, they’re going to have to do so without star point guard Trae Young who left the game early due to a knee injury. But before Young left the game, he made sure to make an incredible pass to teammate Luke Kennard who buried the open three-point shot.

Trae Young with the SMOOTH behind-the-back dime to Luke Kennard for the triple 🤩pic.twitter.com/oRrRBp17BO — Hawks Nation (@HawksNationCP) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Trae Young’s injury occurred late in the first quarter of the Hawks’ game against the Nets, not too long after he made the pass to Luke Kennard for the easy three. As of publication, the game was in the third quarter with the Hawks holding a slim lead.

Young is now in his eighth season in the NBA, and coming off his second consecutive All-Star appearance, and fourth overall. He has the option to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason should he decline his player option. The Hawks and Young were unable to agree on a contract extension before the season started.

Young had appeared in all four games for the Hawks to this point, at just about 33 minutes per game. He had been averaging 20.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals, albeit not so great shooting efficiency. Before he left the Nets game, he had six points, one rebounds and one assist.

As for Kennard, this is his first season with the Hawks after signing as a free agent in the offseason. Along with the trade for Kristaps Porzingis and the signing of a Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency, Kennard’s signing signaled the Hawks desire to try and compete in the Eastern Conference this season.

Kennard has also appeared in all four games for the Hawks at a little over 23 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists with splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 30 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.