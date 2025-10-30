The Atlanta Hawks suffered a major blow during their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday when star point guard Trae Young left the game early due to a knee injury, the team announced. It was also revealed that he would not return to the game. The play occurred late in the first quarter when teammate Mohamed Gueye fell into Young, causing his knee to buckle. An update on Young’s injury status moving forward likely won’t come until after the game some time, if not the next day.

Trae Young went to the locker room after an apparent leg injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/OtAeoQegFf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

When Young exited the game, he had played seven minutes and had six points one rebound and one assist. As of publication, the Hawks continued to hold on to a double digit lead against the Nets in the first half of the game.

Article Continues Below

The Hawks came into the game looking to add to their win column with a record of 1-3. Young had appeared in all four games for the Hawk to this point, at just about 33 minutes per game. He had been averaging 20.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 36.4 percent shooting from the field, 19.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Young is now in his eighth season in the NBA, all with the Hawks. Last season, he was named to his fourth All-Star selection, and second consecutive appearance. Young was eligible for a contract extension from the Hawks coming into this season, but they did not agree to one. He has a player option for the 2026-27 season, and can become an unrestricted free agent should he decline the option.