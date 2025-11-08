Oregon's offense will be tested in Week 11, when it faces Iowa without star receiver Dakorien Moore. However, while the freshman will miss the top-25 contest, the Ducks received a slightly positive update on his injury status.

Oregon ruled Moore out for Week 11 after the freshman suffered a serious injury in practice. As concerning as the injury is, the team believes that he can return at some point in the regular season, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

Moore leads Oregon with 28 catches and 443 receiving yards through eight games. His three receiving touchdowns are tied for third on the team.

After facing Iowa, Oregon has three regular season games remaining in the 2025 college football season. The Ducks face Minnesota and USC at home before ending the year on the road against Washington.

Even if Moore cannot return within the next three weeks, Oregon could still get him back before the postseason begins. The 7-1 Ducks are on track to make the Big Ten Championship Game, which could potentially vault them into the College Football Playoffs.

Until then, the Ducks will likely turn to redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan to replace Moore in the starting lineup alongside Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who is second on the team with 311 receiving yards and leads Oregon with five receiving touchdowns, will also be asked to fill a larger role.

Oregon offense to be tested with Dakorien Moore's injury

Article Continues Below

Losing a player like Moore is an obvious hit to a CFP-hopeful team. Oregon's offense was already facing a stiff Week 11 test against Iowa, which only gets more challenging without the team's best weapon.

Although Oregon is coming off consecutive double-digit victories, its offense did not look good in a 21-7 Week 10 win over Wisconsin. The Ducks now face a suffocating Iowa defense, which allows the second-fewest yards per game and the third-fewest points per game in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes are particularly stout against the pass, allowing just 151 passing yards per game. Only two quarterbacks, Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, have thrown for over 200 yards against Iowa this season.

Oregon will be further tested by the weather, which will play against both offenses. The temperature in Iowa City is dipping below 40 degrees Fahrenheit moments ahead of kickoff, with a high chance of rain.