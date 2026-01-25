Ahead of the trade deadline, the Boston Celtics won 130-126 in double overtime versus the Brooklyn Nets and lost 114-111 to the Chicago Bulls. Will there be changes? The Celtics' second-best record — 28-17 — in the Eastern Conference is a testament to a resilient, top-ranked defensive team that's overachieved amid mediocre expectations while missing its best player, Jayson Tatum. This year's 2025-26 squad is led by All-Star and MVP candidate Jaylen Brown.

Fans in Boston watched the Celtics front office part ways with integral pieces of their 2024 championship roster, including Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford. But have a lot to cheer for as the Celtics have settled into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference 45 games into the regular season.

Still, if the Celtics are to make a deep playoff run this season, they'll need to address their glaring weaknesses on the glass and in the paint, which have led them to be on the wrong side of games that come down to the wire. The Celtics are 9-13 in clutch games this season. Neemias Queta has done a commendable job as the Celtics' starting center. But his supporting cast leaves much to be desired.

Luka Garza has solidified a backup role to Queta, while the others, amidst diminishing returns, have fallen in and out of coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation throughout the regular season. The Celtics need frontcourt help.

Here are four trade proposals that would address the Celtics' glaring needs ahead of next week's NBA trade deadline:

1. Clippers center Ivica Zubac

Clippers get:

Anfernee Simons

Sam Hauser

2026 first-round pick

Celtics get:

Ivica Zubac

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Adding Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac into Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla's system makes sense for many reasons, but most specifically, rebounding, rim protection, and low-post finishes. Zubac is ranked third in rebounds per game (11.1). But in order for the Clippers to part ways with their defensive anchor, the Celtics will have to make it worth their while.

The Clippers wouldn't mind offloading Zubac's contract, which has two years left through 2027-28 and is worth $19.5 and $20.9 million. With James Harden and Kawhi Leonard making up for more than $92 million worth of the Clippers' salary cap space, sending Zubac along with another long-term deal, such as Bogdan Bogdanovic, for an instant offense scorer in Anfernee Simons, a proven shooter in Sam Hauser, and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick could swing a deal.

Zubac isn't the stretch-5 that the Celtics typically target, but would be a significant upgrade to Neemias Queta and solve a lot of the lack of resistance at the rim that Boston hasn't had this year.

Grizzlies get:

Anfernee Simons

2027 first-round pick

Celtics get:

Jaren Jackson Jr.

While an All-Star forward such as the Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. should be at the top of this list, the likelihood of the Grizzlies trading with arguably their best player to the Celtics isn't great. However, if they see a score-first guard such as Anfernee Simons as a viable Ja Morant replacement, then the Celtics are in business.

Simons is averaging 13.8 points on 43.3% shooting, including 39.4% from deep in a sixth-man role for the Celtics. However, as a focal point of a team's offense, those numbers could return to 22.6 points on 43.4% shooting, as it did for the Portland Blazers in 2023-24. Couple Simons with a first-round pick for a team thin on draft capital, and the Grizzlies should consider pulling the trigger.

However, Memphis has to be big on Simons. Otherwise, the trade proposal doesn't make sense for the Grizzlies. Jackson Jr., the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 18.9 points on 47.9% shooting, including 36.3% from deep, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks through 41 games this season.

3. Blazers center Robert Williams

Blazers get:

Sam Hauser

Chris Boucher

Celtics get:

Robert Williams

No team in the NBA embraces a reunion with a former player quite like the Boston Celtics. From Antoine Walker in the mid-2000's to Al Horford and Daniel Theis in the 2010s, the Celtics aren't reluctant to bring a former player back. Heck, even Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton returned to Boston in the same season he was traded at the deadline. Who does that? Robert Williams III shouldn't be an exception. If anything, fans will embrace it.

For the first time since starting for the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, Williams III is relatively healthy. The 61 games played in the 2021-22 campaign are the healthiest Robert's been throughout his eight-year career. He's played in 31 of 46 games in 2025-26. Williams III underwent an arthroscopic procedure in his left knee in 2025. Most of the games he's missed this season have been due to the management of that injury.

However, Timelord's growth in Portland has never felt like a priority. The Blazers' sophomore center Donovan Clingan is. He's 21 and averaging a double-double. Portland is also developing rookie 7-footer Yang Hansen. At the same time, the Blazers have the lowest 3-point shooting percentage in the NBA (33.8%).

Sam Hauser, shooting at a career-best 43.2% from three, addresses that concern. He's also on a team-friendly contract worth no more than $12.4 million per season through 2028-29. Williams III is averaging 6.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 16.0 minutes per game this season.

4. Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe

Nets get:

Sam Hauser

2027 second-round pick

While the Boston Celtics enter the NBA trade deadline as buyers in the market for a serviceable center, Brooklyn Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe is a name that doesn't jump off the page but has been connected to the 2024 NBA champions. Sharpe's high-energy style on a team-friendly contract, and with a year remaining, makes him a viable option for Boston.

He's averaging 7.8 points on 60.3% shooting, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game this season. Sharpe can also shoot from the perimeter, and at 24, is still a developing center in only his fifth season with the Nets.