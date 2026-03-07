The Las Vegas Raiders traded defensive star Maxx Crosby on Friday night. Crosby was sent to the Baltimore Ravens, in exchange for two NFL Draft picks. Raiders fans are having a moment following the trade.

Some fans were truly emotional, like the social media account iamtheREALMURPHDAWG. The account posted a video meme after the Crosby deal was announced.

Raiders fans seeing the Maxx Crosby news pic.twitter.com/oHCtQsPKfu — iamtheREALMURPHDAWG (@RealMurphdog916) March 7, 2026

Some Raiders fans tried to see the positive after the announcement.

“I will always support Maxx Crosby the player and the person. What a story of personal triumph. Thanks for all you did for the team and us fans. … Also thrilled for the future of the Raiders!” the account Paul Valencia posted to X.

Others weren't so positive.

“If you are in your feelings about Maxx Crosby being traded then you must be one of these new Gen Z Raiders fans cause us old schools are use to this s***, why we keep telling you not to buy any current players jerseys,” the account Master Marco Polo posted.

Crosby finished the 2025 season with Las Vegas posting 73 total tackles. He battled injuries but still played in 15 games for the struggling Raiders.

Raiders are now turning the page after trading Maxx Crosby

Crosby had said in recent weeks that he hadn't heard about any possible trade. There clearly was something brewing though, as the Raiders ultimately decided to move on from their defensive star.

“Crosby has been the heart and soul of the Raiders' organization since he was drafted with the 106th pick in 2019. But his relationship with the Raiders had run its course. His consistent on-field production and loyalty to the organization have rarely been rewarded. Sure, the Raiders gave him a record deal last offseason. But Crosby has been yearning to play meaningful games in the postseason, and Las Vegas has failed to do that,” ESPN reported.

The Raiders will now look to regroup. Las Vegas has the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The team finished the 2025 season with a 3-14 record.

Raiders fans hope that the team fares better in the future.