Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's three-point record is believed to be unreachable, but Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards believes there's at least one person who can catch Curry.

Curry broke the three-point record on December 14, 2021, in a game against the New York Knicks. He passed Ray Allen's mark of 2,973 three-pointers in a career. But that record surely seems like ages ago, as he surpassed 4,000 career three-pointers in March 2025 and currently sits at 4,233 in March 2026. James Harden now sits at number 2 on the list with 3,336 three-pointers made.

In a feature written by Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard, Anthony Edwards spoke about who he believes could surpass Steph Curry for most three-pointers in a career. Of course, Edwards gave the obvious answer, saying, “I think I’m going to catch him.”

But after taking himself out of the equation, he identified an interesting name: Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel.

“He might catch him,” Edwards told Emerman. “The white boy from Charlotte, right? He’s good. … Either me or Kon Knueppel. I’m a big fan of Kon Knueppel. He can really shoot the ball.”

The case for both Knueppel and Edwards is not as far-fetched as it might seem. Knueppel currently leads the league in three-pointers made, drilling 222 as of this writing. Anthony Edwards sits at number 9 in the top 10 for three-pointers made this season, with nearly 185. Both Edwards and Knueppel are ahead of Curry, who's made 175 but has only played in 39 games due to lingering injuries.

Knueppel's NBA reputation in his first season is as a smooth shooter that seems nearly automatic from behind the arc. But Edwards wasn't always a high-volume three-point shooter. In the 2020-2021 season, he shot 32.9% from three. While he could knock those shots down, it wasn't his strongest attribute. But since his rookie season, he has developed into one of the best three-point shooters in the league, leaping to 39% from range in the 2024-2025 season and attempting 10.3 per game—which was 3.6 more attempts than the 2023-2024 season.

While it certainly will take a long time to catch Steph Curry, and Curry certainly has more seasons left to attempt to push the three-point record out of reach, it's certain that Knueppel and Edwards have a shot at the crown.