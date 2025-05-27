The Boston Celtics are entering the 2025 offseason facing significant injury setbacks and complex trade considerations, all of which are compounded by severe salary cap constraints. Therefore, with looming financial penalties, the Celtics could consider a transitional season where they can focus on developing younger talent within the roster, in addition to resetting their financial situation.

A transition phase can help them prepare for a renewed championship pursuit upon Tatum's return for the 2026–27 season. Meanwhile, Boston also needs to let some of their key players leave, such as Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Derrick White. In addition to all those names, the Celtics could potentially look to offload Jaylen Brown if they find a suitable trade offer with multiple future assets in the draft to replace Brown.

Al Horford says it’s too soon to talk about his future. Says he is going to take some time with his family. pic.twitter.com/C3HPOn2KdG — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before even considering who to let go and how to navigate the trade market, the Celtics first need to make decisions about who they want back. Al Horford and Luke Kornet will both be unrestricted free agents this summer, and both players could return to Boston after playing key roles in the playoffs.

Celtics' Injury Woes Throughout the Season

In addition to their financial constraints, Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles during the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, sidelining him for an estimated 10–12 months. This injury is likely to cost him the entire 2025–26 season, profoundly impacting Boston’s short-term competitiveness.

Jaylen Brown played through a partially torn meniscus in his right knee throughout the season and playoffs. Kristaps Porziņģis was diagnosed with post-viral syndrome that hampered his playoff performance, averaging just 7.9 points per game. His health status and expiring contract raise questions about his future with the team.

Celtics free agency targets

Torrey Craig

Craig is already integrated into the Celtics' system, having joined midseason. His role as a perimeter defender and secondary wing scorer helps fill gaps created by injuries or rest days for the core forwards. With Tatum sidelined for an extended period, Craig could start or log heavy rotation minutes. He fits well in switch-heavy defensive schemes and can guard multiple positions, aligning with Boston's identity.

Brook Lopez

If Horford retires or departs, Lopez could slide into a similar role — a floor-spacing big who anchors the defense. Despite his age, Lopez is still among the league's top shot blockers and offers reliable corner and top-of-the-key 3-point shooting. His presence would allow Boston to maintain defensive efficiency while not crowding the paint for slashers like Brown and White.

Article Continues Below

Bruce Brown

Brown’s versatility and defensive mindset make him an ideal fit for Boston’s bench or even a small-ball starting lineup. He can guard three positions and take pressure off Holiday or White on defense. Offensively, he's not a volume scorer, but he can cut, handle the ball in transition, and knock down corner 3s. A great locker room presence and proven playoff performer – 2023 champion with Denver – he'd enhance Boston's depth and intensity.

Malik Beasley

Beasley would be a great fit if Boston wants to maximize their perimeter shooting and increase bench scoring, particularly during Tatum's absence. Additionally, he shot over 40% from 3 in multiple seasons and is among the league's leaders in 3s attempted per game. The Celtics, a team reliant on floor spacing and 3-point volume, would benefit greatly from his gravity on the perimeter.

Naz Reid

Reid brings youth and scoring punch off the bench, plus flexibility as a stretch big. While less of a rim protector than Turner or Lopez, he provides a different look — more mobile and offensive-minded. He could operate as the second-unit center and would fit well in lineups with shooters or ball-handlers who can collapse defenses. His ability to play with pace and energy would energize Boston’s second unit.

The Celtics' 2025 Financial and Trade Complications

The Celtics are projected to have a $233 million payroll for the 2025–26 season, placing them over $45 million above the luxury tax threshold. As a result, they are projected to have a $280 million luxury-tax bill, culminating in a total expenditure of approximately $513 million — the highest in NBA history.

At this point in time, Brad Stevens and the Celtics' front office are looking to boost the squad while also juggling the financial complications of the team. However, this isn't going to be a full-blown garage sale. Boston still has one of the best rosters in the entire league, healthy or not, which is why there is value to be had in any potential trade scenarios they consider.