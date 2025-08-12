The Chicago Bears opened their 2025 preseason with a 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins in a game that showcased several players vying for roster spots. While the team rested most of its starters, the backups and young players had their moments to shine. Below are three Bears roster hopefuls who notably improved their stock in this competitive preseason opener.

Noah Sewell: Defensive Standout in Red Zone Situations

Linebacker Noah Sewell was a key figure in the Bears’ defensive success against the Dolphins, particularly in critical red zone moments. Sewell’s presence was felt early when he stuffed Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright on a crucial fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard line, denying a touchdown and ending Miami’s first drive. This stand highlighted Sewell’s strength in tackling and ability to perform under pressure, traits that could earn him a valuable role in the Bears' defense this season.

3rd-year linebacker Noah Sewell shining on defense 🙌 Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/E7HDdO5vIz — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025

Sewell finished the game with six total tackles, including one for loss, and consistently demonstrated his capacity to stop opponents behind the line of scrimmage. His disciplined play and physicality fit well with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme. Alongside fellow defensive end Austin Booker, who recorded three sacks during the game, Sewell contributed to a Bears defense that sacked Dolphins quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers six times overall.

Sewell's impressive debut in this high-stakes environment has certainly enhanced his chances of securing a spot on the final roster as the team looks to bolster its defensive front.

Austin Booker: Menacing Pass Rusher Making a Case

Defensive end Austin Booker was another standout on the Bears’ defense, turning heads with his pass-rushing prowess. Booker recorded three sacks in the preseason opener, including a strip-sack near the goal line that set up a Bears touchdown throw by Case Keenum. His ability to disrupt the Dolphins' backup quarterbacks throughout the game showed he could be a significant threat off the edge.

Austin Booker racked up 6 tackles and 3 sacks in the Bears’ preseason opener against the Dolphins 😤 🗞️ – https://t.co/j1sM1w0lb6 pic.twitter.com/JjZqu44ZHY — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 12, 2025

Booker’s relentless pressure and menacing presence contributed heavily to the Bears' defensive intensity, helping the team create turnovers and critical stops. As a younger player trying to carve out playing time, Booker’s performance in this game marks him as a defensive asset worthy of serious consideration for the 53-man roster.

His consistency and ability to perform in key moments make him a valuable depth piece for the Bears defense and a potential starter in the near future.

Case Keenum: Veteran Quarterback Leadership Shines

At quarterback, the Bears are in the middle of a competition for backup roles behind starter Caleb Williams. In this game, Case Keenum showcased why he remains a contender. Entering in the second half, the veteran quarterback threw two touchdown passes, including a beautiful connection with rookie Jahdae Walker. Keenum completed 8 passes for 80 yards in a poised performance that demonstrated his experience and accuracy.

Case Keenum slings it for a Bears TD! Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sUUJIviH6S — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025

While rookie Tyson Bagent showed potential with a lengthy touchdown drive, his performance was mixed with some three-and-out drives and an interception. Keenum's ability to lead scoring drives and avoid turnovers clearly gave the Bears coaching staff something to consider as they evaluate their depth at quarterback.

Given the importance of reliable backups, Keenum’s veteran savvy and demonstrated ability to perform under preseason game pressure improved his stock considerably.

The Bears’ 24-24 tie with the Dolphins was more than just a preseason opener; it was a proving ground for players fighting for roster spots. Defensive standouts Noah Sewell and Austin Booker made significant impressions with their impactful plays and ability to pressure opposing offenses. Meanwhile, the veteran quarterback Case Keenum reminded coaches of his steady presence and leadership capabilities in key moments.

With the Bears resting many starters, the performances from these hopefuls offer optimism for the team’s depth. As the preseason progresses, these players will continue to build on their strong starts, pushing teammates and increasing competition for final roster spots. Bears fans have reason to be encouraged by the glimpses of talent and determination shown in this game.

As the team shifts focus to practices and upcoming preseason matchups, the roles of Sewell, Booker, and Keenum will be closely watched. Their stock has clearly risen after a competitive 24-24 stalemate, giving the Bears reason to be confident in their developing roster depth.

This trio of players demonstrated the value of opportunity and performance on the big stage of NFL preseason football. Their contributions in this tightly contested game should resonate well as the Bears finalize their roster for the 2025 season.