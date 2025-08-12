After the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night, 7-1, it brought the team's current winning streak to 10 straight victories. As the magic of the Brewers continues to be displayed, outfielder Christian Yelich shares his thoughts on the team's winning ways and offers his candid insights.

Yelich would have a standout game, as he hit a home run in the bottom of the third inning to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead, which kick-started the barrage of runs throughout the game. After Monday's contest, he would flat out say that “nobody cares” about the amount of success they're having currently, expressing how the team has “bigger goals,” which implies a championship, according to ESPN.

“Honestly, nobody cares about what we have done the past month,” Yelich said. “It's all great, but we have bigger goals than winning 74 games or whatever it is. That's great, but that wasn't really our goal going into the season. We have bigger aspirations than that.”

Still, it's a marvel how the team has won 25 of their last 29 games and is on their second 10-game winning streak, the 10th team since 1969 to do so.

“It's hard to win just one game in the major leagues,” Yelich said. “We've done it just by being present, focusing on the current day and not thinking about previous days or what we have ahead of us. Staying present in the moment, talking about, figuring out what we have to do to win that night.”

Christian Yelich reminiscing on when the Brewers were below .500

With the Brewers above the 70-win mark, it is a far cry from where the team was at around late May when they were three games below .500. Milwaukee would have two post-game meetings and one where manager Pat Murphy questioned where the edge of the team went, according to MLB.com.

However, since that May 25 win for the Brewers, where they had a multi-run comeback against the Pirates, funny enough, the run the team has been on is nothing short of incredible.

“I think I said it was going to be all right, that it was all part of the baseball season,” Yelich said on Monday, who reportedly led the meetings in order to turn the team around. “They weren’t even bad team meetings, it was just like, ‘Hey, guys, what’s going on?’

“It was talking, it wasn’t anybody yelling or anything. We needed to play better,” Yelich continued. “Obviously, we knew we needed to play better, and we knew we still had a lot of time to right the ship. I don’t know if we knew we were going to go on this kind of run, but we knew it was going to get better and we were going to be in it in the end.”

At any rate, Milwaukee looks to keep it up as they are 74-44, which puts them first in the NL Central and with the best record in baseball. The team looks for 11 straight wins on Tuesday night against the Pirates.