After the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night, 7-1, it brought the team's current winning streak to 10 straight victories. As the magic of the Brewers continues to be displayed, outfielder Christian Yelich shares his thoughts on the team's winning ways and offers his candid insights.

Yelich would have a standout game, as he hit a home run in the bottom of the third inning to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead, which kick-started the barrage of runs throughout the game. After Monday's contest, he would flat out say that “nobody cares” about the amount of success they're having currently, expressing how the team has “bigger goals,” which implies a championship, according to ESPN.

“Honestly, nobody cares about what we have done the past month,” Yelich said. “It's all great, but we have bigger goals than winning 74 games or whatever it is. That's great, but that wasn't really our goal going into the season. We have bigger aspirations than that.”

Still, it's a marvel how the team has won 25 of their last 29 games and is on their second 10-game winning streak, the 10th team since 1969 to do so.

“It's hard to win just one game in the major leagues,” Yelich said. “We've done it just by being present, focusing on the current day and not thinking about previous days or what we have ahead of us. Staying present in the moment, talking about, figuring out what we have to do to win that night.”

Christian Yelich reminiscing on when the Brewers were below .500 

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field.
Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

With the Brewers above the 70-win mark, it is a far cry from where the team was at around late May when they were three games below .500. Milwaukee would have two post-game meetings and one where manager Pat Murphy questioned where the edge of the team went, according to MLB.com.

However, since that May 25 win for the Brewers, where they had a multi-run comeback against the Pirates, funny enough, the run the team has been on is nothing short of incredible.

“I think I said it was going to be all right, that it was all part of the baseball season,” Yelich said on Monday, who reportedly led the meetings in order to turn the team around. “They weren’t even bad team meetings, it was just like, ‘Hey, guys, what’s going on?’

“It was talking, it wasn’t anybody yelling or anything. We needed to play better,” Yelich continued. “Obviously, we knew we needed to play better, and we knew we still had a lot of time to right the ship. I don’t know if we knew we were going to go on this kind of run, but we knew it was going to get better and we were going to be in it in the end.”

At any rate, Milwaukee looks to keep it up as they are 74-44, which puts them first in the NL Central and with the best record in baseball. The team looks for 11 straight wins on Tuesday night against the Pirates.

More Milwaukee Brewers News
Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field.
Brewers pull off feat not seen since 2019 with win vs. PiratesMike Gianakos ·
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Isaac Collins (6) celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field.
Brewers’ Pat Murphy, Isaac Collins shout out fans for showing up amid floodingAlex House ·
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Isaac Collins (6) gets a postgame dunk after hitting a walkoff home run against the New York Mets at American Family Field.
Brewers rookie walk-off hero joins Yasiel Puig in MLB historyRexwell Villas ·
Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) stands in the dugout before a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Brewers’ Pat Murphy could join historic Bobby Cox club amid successChristopher Hennessy ·
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Isaac Collins (6) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field.
Brewers magic continues with walk-off comeback win vs. MetsAbdullah Imran ·
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza hits NY with harsh truth bomb after 6th straight lossAbdullah Imran ·