Jaylen Brown has shown that it's always bigger than basketball for him, whether it's helping out the community, giving back, or educating others. Speaking of educating others, it looks like Brown is going to be the one getting educated soon after his recent post on social media.

Brown posted a picture of a college ID and looks like he'll be attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This is nothing new for NBA players to pick up classes while they're playing basketball. In 2022, Stephen Curry completed his college degree at Davidson College where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

Curry decided to get his degree at the college he went to before getting drafted, but for Brown, it looks like he's staying in Massachusetts, where the Boston Celtics reside. It might make for an easier ride if he plans on attending in person.

That's just another thing that seems to be on Brown's plate, as the main goal for him and the Celtics is to get back to the NBA Finals this season, and they've been playing like a team hungry to win another one.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics want to finish regular season off strong

The Celtics know what it takes to get a championship, and it's for certain they know that it's not easy. It all starts during the offseason, and then you go through a rigorous 82-game season. For Brown, he has one goal before the playoffs start.

“I don’t skip steps. Finishing out the regular season strong is a part of my agenda,” Brown said after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Celtics are currently second in the Eastern Conference, and it looks like that's where they'll be when the postseason starts. The Cleveland Cavaliers are first in the conference, and though they've lost their last three games, they're still six games ahead of the Celtics.

Seeding probably doesn't matter that much to the Celtics, but health is one thing that should, as there are just a few games left in the regular season. Brown is dealing with right knee posterior impingement and is out against the Utah Jazz, and it's not for certain if this is something that will linger throughout the rest of the season, or is to just be cautious.

Kristaps Porzingis has been dealing with injuries this season and the Celtics have been cautious with him so he can be ready for the postseason.