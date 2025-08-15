The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting closer to regular-season form, and tight end Pat Freiermuth is already liking what he sees. After Thursday’s joint practice between Pittsburgh and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium, the fifth-year veteran offered high praise for his new quarterback, while also pointing to strides being made across the offense. Aaron Rodgers's joint practice performance was under the microscope — and Freiermuth's take was clear.

In an article posted by Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley, she noted that Freiermuth has been encouraged by what the team has shown offensively. He especially liked what he saw from the offensive line and their new signal-caller.

“I thought the offensive line played pretty solid. I thought Aaron played really well. I think we came out here and did our job, and I thought we all looked pretty solid as an offense. We have to continue to grow, but I think we're taking steps in the right direction.”

The comments from Freiermuth reflect a broader theme from the day, progress with room for growth. Pittsburgh’s offense reportedly won the majority of the Seven Shots period during Thursday’s session, with strong execution in red-zone situations. The two-minute drill was more mixed, but the exposure to Tampa Bay’s different defensive looks — including four-man fronts — added real value to the day’s work.

The Steelers offense update comes as Rodgers continues ramping up in live action after sitting out the first preseason game. Thursday’s joint practice marked his most substantial work of August so far, and his timing with the 2021 draft pick out of Penn State and the rest of the offense appears to be coming together. With a retooled wide receiver group and a revamped offensive line, joint sessions are providing valuable live reps in simulated game conditions. Rodgers is not expected to suit up for Saturday’s preseason matchup, as Pittsburgh continues to manage his workload ahead of Week 1.

Freiermuth remains a key target in the red zone and in middle-field route concepts, and his chemistry with the 41-year-old quarterback is already drawing attention. The offensive line, meanwhile, earned a public shout-out — a sign that communication and protection are trending in the right direction. The staff continues to manage preseason usage carefully, meaning Rodgers and other starters may be limited again in Saturday’s exhibition against the Buccaneers.

The Steelers and Buccaneers joint-practice offered the kind of controlled but competitive reps that coaches and players value most. No major injuries were reported, and the work helped refine offensive timing, especially in pressure moments.

While Freiermuth emphasized that the unit is still building, Thursday’s showing was a positive sign. With Week 1 of the regular season approaching, the offense looks like it's beginning to click — and the veteran tight end seems confident they're headed in the right direction.