May 6, 2025 at 1:25 AM ET

Al Horford surpassed Kevin Garnett in one of the NBA's all-time playoff lists in the Boston Celtics' 108-105 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the East Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Monday night.

Going into the game, Horford secured 1,529 rebounds throughout his illustrative playoff career that started in 2008. He ranked 17th on the all-time playoff list in total rebounds. He had himself between Garnett (1,534) and Paul Silas (1,527).

Horford was successful in his pursuit of overtaking Garnett for the 16th spot on the all-time chart. In 34 minutes of action, he finished with seven points, seven rebounds and a block. At age 38, he now has 1,536 rebounds and counting.

What's next for Al Horford, Celtics

Al Horford's achievement of passing Kevin Garnett became a minor feat as the Celtics blew a 20-point lead in their loss to the Knicks.

The way Boston lost the game was historic. They attempted 60 shots from beyond the arc throughout the night as it included overtime, setting a new NBA playoff record in the process. However, they were inefficient with their shot-making as it greatly cost them with the loss at home.

Five players scored in double-digits for Boston in the defeat. Jayson Tatum led the way with 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. However, he shot 7-of-23 overall, including 4-of-15 from three. Jaylen Brown came next with 23 points and seven rebounds, Derrick White put up 19 points and 11 rebounds, Jrue Holiday had 16 points and six rebounds, while Payton Pritchard provided 13 points.

Boston also has to worry about potential absences moving forward. Kristaps Porzingis missed the last three quarters of the game due to an illness while Sam Hauser suffered an apparent knee injury that may sideline him for a portion of the series if it's severe.

The Celtics will look to bounce back by evening up the series against the Knicks. Game 2 will take place on May 7 at 7 p.m. ET.