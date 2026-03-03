The Ohio State football program is once again in a strong position to produce top talent for the NFL, with Arvell Reese emerging as a potential top-two selection. On a recent episode of ESPN’s NFL Draft Daily, analyst Matt Miller noted that Reese’s impressive potential and elite edge speed could make him a candidate for the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets.
Reese, who has already met with the Jets organization, had an impactful 2025 season as a versatile player on a Buckeyes defense that led the nation by allowing only 9.3 points per game.
Although he played both off-ball linebacker and edge rusher, Reese prefers to play on the edge, where he can best utilize his athleticism.
Despite recording 6.5 sacks while only playing on the edge 60% of the time, he believes he has just begun to tap into his true pass-rushing potential.
According to a report from the New York Times, NFL scouts have confirmed these high expectations, drawing direct comparisons between Reese and All-Pro Micah Parsons.
Evaluators are impressed with the 6-foot-4, 241-pound linebacker’s unique combination of range, explosiveness, and striking power.
His ability to change direction quickly and bend around the corner is seen as exceptional, highlighted by his impressive 4.46-second 40-yard dash.
Many coaches who faced Ohio State last season recognized Reese as a breakout star, noting that he posed even more schematic challenges than his highly-rated teammates.
This distinctive physical profile makes Reese the most comparable prospect to Parsons in recent memory.
At just 20 years old, he has transformed from a rotational player into a consensus All-American under the guidance of Matt Patricia. Because he can excel in various roles across the formation, Reese is widely regarded as the top non-quarterback prospect in this draft class.
While his landing spot is still uncertain, the Jets, Titans, and Cardinals are considered the leading destinations where his game-changing abilities could be fully realized at the professional level.