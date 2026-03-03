New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean is looking to make an impact in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. However, he recently dealt with “vertigo-like symptoms,” according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand. So, is McLean still going to pitch for Team USA in the WBC?

“Nolan McLean experienced vertigo-like symptoms on Friday night, so he stayed in Port St Lucie rather than reporting to Team USA according to Carlos Mendoza. The symptoms are gone and he will pitch on a back field Wednesday; if all goes well, he will join Team USA after that,” Feinsand wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The fact that the symptoms are reportedly gone is promising, but the Mets will continue to closely monitor the situation. If he does stay on the roster, McLean could play a big role for Team USA in the tournament.

McLean only pitched in eight games last season, but he made quite the first impression in the big leagues. The 24-year-old turned in a stellar 2.06 ERA across 48 innings of work. The Mets' right-handed hurler added 57 strikeouts. He is expected to play a crucial role in the rotation throughout the 2026 MLB season.

Team USA is also hoping to have McLean on their roster for the WBC. Most players who are participating in the tournament have already reported to their teams. The Mets will make a final decision on McLean's World Baseball Classic status after his Wednesday outing “on a back field” at the Mets' spring training facility.

Updates will continue to be provided as they are made available.