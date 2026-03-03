The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, and Donovan Mitchell once again sits at the center of the injury report. He is officially listed out with a right groin strain, placing the Cavaliers’ franchise star in focus as Cleveland looks to win back-to-back games and strengthen its standing in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers enter the matchup at 38–24, No. 4 in the East. Meanwhile, the Pistons hold the No. 1 seed in the conference and are aiming to extend a three-game winning streak after defeating the Cavaliers 122–119 on Feb. 27. With both teams pushing for momentum late in the season, Mitchell’s availability looms large.

Mitchell remains Cleveland’s offensive engine whenever he is on the floor. Through 55 games, he is averaging 28.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.3 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from three, and 85.2 percent from the free-throw line. He also contributes 1.6 steals per game, constantly pressuring opposing backcourts. His scoring gravity reshapes defensive coverages and opens clean looks for teammates.

When Mitchell plays, the Cavaliers operate with pace and structure. Without him, shot creation becomes more committee-based, and late-game execution can tighten.

Donovan Mitchell injury status vs. Pistons

The Cavaliers’ injury report extends beyond Mitchell. Darius Brown and Riley Minix are out on G League two-way assignments. Max Strus remains sidelined following left foot surgery for a Jones fracture. Dean Wade is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

On the Pistons injury report, Isaac Jones and Wendell Moore Jr. are out on two-way deals, while Bobi Klintman, Chaz Lanier, and Tolu Smith are questionable during G League assignments.

Still, Mitchell’s absence carries the most weight. Detroit, sitting atop the East, will view this as an opportunity to protect home court and continue building separation. Cleveland, meanwhile, must prove it can sustain rhythm without its leading scorer.

So when it comes to the question of whether Donovan Mitchell is playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is no. His right groin strain will keep him sidelined, forcing the Cavaliers to adjust as they chase consecutive wins against the East’s top team.