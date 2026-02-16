It doesn't seem as though Boston Celtics fans would have to wait long for Jayson Tatum to return, if Bill Simmons' conspiracy theory is any indication. On the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, the lifelong Celtics fan read the tea leaves and came to the conclusion that Tatum is on track to return on the first week of March — with his money on it being on the first of the month.

“I don’t know if you saw this over the weekend. Celtics and Sixers on Sunday night March 1st. Moved from six to eight PM. That got a hmm,” Simmons said.

“I had been hearing first week of March for a while. That it was going to be somewhere around that March 4th, March 6th game. Conspiracy Bill has also noted that if you go on any ticket resale site for the Dallas March 6th game, the prices are way out of whack. And it can’t just be that Cooper Flagg is coming to town.”

“So it’s really starting to look like March 1st or March 6th, but my money would be on March 1st now for him.”

Celtics are ready to assume place atop the East

Article Continues Below

The Celtics have emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the 2025-26 NBA season; despite being without Tatum, they've managed to hold down the fort thanks in large parts to Jaylen Brown's steadiness and head coach Joe Mazzulla's brilliance.

But the Celtics know that their dreams of competing for the Larry O'Brien trophy come June will depend on Tatum and his health, and whether he'd be ready to make an impact for the team not even a year after rupturing his Achilles in the playoffs.

It will be a tall ask for Tatum to try and get the Celtics over the hump when he's surely not yet going to be 100 percent this early in his return from a torn Achilles. But the fact that there are signs pointing to an earlier return than expected is incredible for Boston and is incredible for the league as a whole.