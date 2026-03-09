The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors are set to go head-to-head on Monday night. Kristaps Porzingis returned from an illness on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, a contest that saw OKC emerge victorious with a 104-97 win. Is Porzingis playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

The Warriors are proceeding with caution when it comes to Porzingis' status. He has only appeared in two games with Golden State since being acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Hawks earlier this season.

Here's everything we know about Porzingis' injury status for tonight's game.

Kristaps Porzingis' injury status vs. Jazz

Porzingis has been ruled out for Monday night's game, per the NBA injury report. Monday's game represents the first of a back-to-back. Porzingis is expected to be available on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Golden State's primary hope is to have Porzingis available for the postseason. The Warriors' playoff outlook is uncertain at the moment, as they currently hold a play-in spot. Regardless of where they finish in the standings, the team is going to proceed with caution when it comes to Porzingis' status.

As for the question of if Kristaps Porzingis is playing tonight, the answer is no.

Warriors injury report

The Warriors have seven players listed on the injury report.

Seth Curry (left sciatic nerve irritation): Probable

Will Richard (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis (general illness management): Out

Jimmy Butler III (right ACL surgery): Out

Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral pain syndrome): Out

Al Horford (left toe injury management): Out

Moses Moody (right wrist sprain): Out

Jazz injury report

The Jazz have five players listed on the injury report.