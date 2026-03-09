The Memphis Grizzlies are jockeying for position in a tightly contested NBA tank race. They unveiled a lengthy injury report for Monday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Clarke and Taj Gibson. Meanwhile, Cedric Coward, Ty Jerome, Scottie Pippen Jr. and Taylor Hendricks are doubtful.

That group features Memphis' eight highest-paid players. If all of the above names are ruled out, the Grizzlies will have only eight available players vs. the Nets: Walter Clayton Jr., Cam Spencer, G.G. Jackson, Jaylen Wells, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Javon Small, Rayan Rupert and Jahmai Mashack.

All of those players are on a rookie contract, a minimum or a two-way deal. There is no center among the group.

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. is resting for the Nets after playing 39 minutes during Saturday's upset win over the Detroit Pistons. Egor Demin will miss his fifth straight game due to a plantar fascia injury. However, Ben Saraf, who is probable due to back tightness, is the only other Net on the injury report.

Memphis will be without a traditional center on Monday. Meanwhile, both of Brooklyn's centers, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, are available.

The Grizzlies have lost their last three games following back-to-back wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers. They sit in eighth place in the draft lottery standings, two games ahead of the Chicago Bulls in ninth and three games behind the Mavericks in seventh.

Meanwhile, the Nets' upset win over the Pistons dropped them into a tie with the Washington Wizards for third. They're 1.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers for second and two behind the Sacramento Kings for first.