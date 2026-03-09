The New York Jets are ready to make some moves during NFL free agency. New York has plenty of cap space and a mountain of draft picks to kickstart their rebuild before the 2026 season. The Jets got a jump on free agency by acquiring a veteran player from a division rival.

The Dolphins have agreed to trade safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Jets just before the start of the NFL's legal tampering period, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York will send a 2026 seventh-round pick to Miami in exchange for Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick will also land a three-year extension worth $40 million from the Jets. He is a New Jersey native, which makes this trade somewhat of a homecoming for the veteran safety.

Fitzpatrick also reunites with Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker. The pair were together in Miami over the past two seasons.

Minkah started his NFL career in Miami after he was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Dolphins traded Fitzpatrick to the Steelers in 2019 and he spent the majority of his career in the Steel City.

Fitzpatrick headed back to Miami as part of the Jalen Ramsey trade during the 2025 offseason.

The Dolphins are in full rebuild mode and rumors have swirled about Fitzpatrick getting traded once again. Now he lands with a division rival with a healthy new contract.

Now Fitzpatrick joins a rebuilding Jets defense led by former defensive back Aaron Glenn. He will join Azareye'h Thomas, Brandon Stephens, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., and Malachi Moore in New York's secondary. Minkah should be a big upgrade over Andre Cisco, who is set to enter free agency.

It will be fascinating to see which additional moves the Jets make to upgrade their defense this offseason. Perhaps the Jets will be active during NFL free agency to add more defensive talent.

The NFL's legal tampering period begins on Monday at 12PM ET.