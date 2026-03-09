For the Cincinnati Bengals to be a real Super Bowl contender, Joe Burrow needs to be under center. But as evident by Cincinnati's struggles off the field in 2025, they must also find a apt backup who could fill in for Burrow if necessary.

Jake Browning, who who has filled that role throughout his career, is now set to enter free agency after the Bengals decided not to tenure his contract, via ESPN's Ben Baby. Cincinnati is open to the idea of bringing him back on a different deal.

The remains true of fellow backup Joe Flacco. The veteran started six games for the Bengals in 2025 after they acquired him in a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Flacco would be open to a return, however, he wants to at least see if there's a franchise where he can compete for the starting role. If Burrow is healthy, that won't happen in Cincinnati.

So perhaps all roads will lead back to Browning. However, the fact he was non-tendered shows the Bengals are going to explore their options in the open market. They may have to pay up a bit, but they'll want an experienced backup ready to perform if his name is called.

Browning had been with the Bengals since 2021, appearing in 17 games total with 10 starts. The quarterback holds a 4-6 record and 68.5 completion percentage while throwing for 2,707 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

If Burrow isn't on the field, the Bengals may struggle to put together wins as is. But if an injury does occur, Cincinnati wants to ensure they have the right backup in place.