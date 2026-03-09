The Dallas Cowboys did not have a great defense last season, and some would say it started when they decided to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Well, these two teams are back making deals with each other for a defensive player, and this time, the Cowboys are taking from the Packers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Trade: the Green Bay Packers are finalizing a deal that would send DT Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a late-round 2027 draft pick, per ESPN sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Packers received a 2027 fourth-round pick from the Cowboys.

This is just the beginning of the Cowboys looking to improve their defensive line, which lacked any sort of pass rush last season. Gary can help in that department, and he could open up lanes for other players on the line as well, with teams keying in on him.

Gary will be seeing some familiar faces when he goes to the Cowboys, with the most important one being defensive coordinator Christian Parker. When Gary was drafted in 2019, Parker was the defensive quality control coach for the Packers.

The Cowboys made sure to flip the script on their defense after the season, firing Matt Eberflus and basically bringing in a whole new staff on that side of the ball. They were rumored to be interested in Maxx Crosby before he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, and that shows how serious they were in improving their line.

There were rumors that the Packers were looking for trades for Gary, and he even made a post a few days ago saying goodbye to the team and fans. That post was quickly deleted, and come to find out, his social media had been hacked.

In the end, Gary was traded, and it looks like he'll have to write a real farewell letter soon.