As soon as Jayson Tatum recovered from his Achilles injury, he had praises from every superstar across the NBA. For Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, his response was no different.

That's his makeup. That's his DNA. That's his approach,” Booker said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin on X (formerly Twitter). “Somebody that I've been watching for a really long time since he was in 6th and 7th grade.

“Been watching him evolve into a champion. Everything he's accomplished at such a young age is inspirational, even though he's younger. I'm happy to see him back out there.”

When Tatum first came down with the injury, many thought he wouldn't return for the season. But as time progressed, it looked more and more likely the Boston Celtics forward would make his season debut in 2025-26.

But a few weeks prior, he was on the sidelines watching the Celtics defeat the Suns, 97-81, on February 24. Now, Tatum will face off against Phoenix for the first time all year.

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Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum share a mutual respect

Both players were a part of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team that secured a Gold Medal. Although Tatum didn't receive much playing time, being a part of a roster like that is quite the accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Booker was the unsung MVP for that team, and something that the Boston star could be one day for the Olympic Team.

Either way, the focus remains on the 2025-26 season, and one where the Celtics have a legitimate shot to win the Eastern Conference and make a run for the NBA championship.