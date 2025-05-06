Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have a knack for taking a lot of 3-pointers in every game they play in. However, they made NBA history in that category for the wrong reasons in their 108-105 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the East Semifinals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Monday night.

The Celtics attempted an NBA record of 60 3-pointers throughout the contest. It is the first time any team ever tried taking that many shots from beyond the arc in a game. The most before this game was during the 2020 postseason when the Houston Rockets took 58 attempts against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It is also the 23rd time a team tried taking 50 or more shots from downtown. Of the bunch, Boston had the worst shooting percentage of 25%.

What's next for Celtics after Game 1 loss to Knicks

Considering how important the 3-point shot is in the Celtics' offense, their struggles to shoot from deep cost them in the loss.

The Celtics had a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter. However, the Knicks refused to back down as OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges ignited the rally to stun Boston on their homecourt. When the game ended, Boston shot 35.1% from the field, playing a huge role as to why their offense collapsed down the stretch.

Five players scored in double-digits for the Celtics in the loss. Jayson Tatum led the way with 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. However, he shot 7-of-23 overall, including 4-of-15 from three. Jaylen Brown came next with 23 points and seven rebounds, Derrick White put up 19 points and 11 rebounds, Jrue Holiday had 16 points and six rebounds, while Payton Pritchard provided 13 points.

Boston also has to worry about potential absences moving forward. Kristaps Porzingis missed the last three quarters of the game due to an illness while Sam Hauser suffered an apparent knee injury that may sideline him for a portion of the series if it's severe.

The Celtics will look to bounce back by evening up the series against the Knicks. Game 2 will take place on May 7 at 7 p.m. ET.