Recently, the Boston Celtics kicked off their 2025-26 preseason with a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies, with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White both playing some minutes before turning things over to the younger players. Jayson Tatum was in attendance to watch from the sidelines, currently injured after suffering a torn Achilles in the Celtics' loss to the New York Knicks in last year's playoffs.

Recently, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania stopped by “The Pat McAfee Show” to give a hopeful update about Tatum's recovery process.

“The Celtics haven't ruled out Jayson Tatum for the season and they're cautiously optimistic.. He has a goal in mind that he wants to play this season and we'll see if he gets there,” reported Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

Recently, Tatum himself took to his YouTube account and posted a workout video, which featured him running drills on a basketball court at a considerable speed, surprising fans everywhere, considering that it's been just five months since the injury occurred.

Should Jayson Tatum rush back?

In addition to Tatum being out at least for a significant chunk of next season, the Boston Celtics also parted ways with both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis via trades this offseason, and also lost Al Horford and Luke Kornet to free agency.

This being the case, some pundits and fans alike are urging Tatum not to rush back, considering that he likely won't have a championship-level roster to help him out if he were to come back to the lineup at some point this season.

With advancements in medicine and rehab practices, there is better hope than ever now that Tatum will be able to make a full recovery from his injury, just as Kevin Durant did after tearing his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals.

However, speeding up the process, especially considering the current talent, or lack thereof, on Boston's roster, may not be the wisest route to go.

The Celtics will kick off their regular season on October 22 against the Philadelphia 76ers.