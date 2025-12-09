Scottie Barnes has heard a lot of compliments during his rapid rise into NBA stardom, but Sunday night’s remark from Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown may go down as one of the most unforgettable and bizarre.

After Boston’s 121-113 win over the Toronto Raptors, Brown praised Barnes’ physicality and relentless style of play, comparing the Toronto forward to a cartoon icon known for raw strength and chaotic energy.

“Scottie Barnes is strong… he got that extra chromosome strength. He’s like one of the Ninja Turtles, man.” Brown joked in his stream, sparking laughs and confusion across social media (h/t NBA Central).

The comment wasn’t meant as disrespect; in fact, Brown stated that he was speaking to Barnes’ unique blend of size, motor, and physical build, which makes him difficult to match up with.

Barnes showcased some of that power on Sunday with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and tough interior defense, helping the Raptors nearly erase a 23-point deficit in the second half.

Toronto made it a two-possession game late, but Boston’s depth and execution proved too much.

Brandon Ingram led the Raptors with 30 points, while Barnes continued his steady two-way production, marking his 14th double-double of the season.

For the Celtics, Brown poured in 30 points, and Derrick White added 27, including 14 in the opening quarter to set the tone.

Boston’s win marked their fifth straight and seventh in their last eight outings as they continue climbing the Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto, meanwhile, has now dropped three straight games at home, its longest skid inside Scotiabank Arena this season.

As for Barnes, he didn’t seem bothered by Brown’s unexpected comparison.

Whether meant literally or not, it’s clear the league is starting to recognize Barnes, shell or not, as a force opponents can’t ignore.