The Boston Celtics come into their game against the Washington Wizards looking to extend their current two-game win streak, but they’re going to be a little short-handed. Jaylen Brown popped up on the Celtics’ injury report and he was officially ruled out due to a non-COVID illness, as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Jaylen Brown was originally listed as doubtful on the Celtics’ injury report for their game against the Wizards, but he was eventually downgraded to out the morning before the game. This will be the first game Brown has missed this season. Brown has appeared on the injury report before, but his previous ailments hadn’t kept him from suiting up.

During a season in which the Celtics have taken a step back in the Eastern Conference due to the Achilles injury to Jayson Tatum, and due to their offseason roster moves, Brown has stepped up and is putting up career numbers.

Article Continues Below

He’s appeared in 21 games to this point, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49.9 percent shooting from the field, 34.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 77.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Coming into the Wizards game, the Celtics sit at 12-9 and are currently in sixth place in the East standings. They are only a half game back of the No. 5 Orlando Magic, and one and half games back of the No. 4 seed Miami Heat.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown is now in his 10th season in the league, all with the Celtics. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP, Brown was selected to his fourth All-Star appearance, and third consecutive, last season.