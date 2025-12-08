Jaylen Brown created a marvelous highlight against Scottie Barnes during the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon.

Brown is progressing through his 10th season in the NBA, all with the Celtics. This campaign has been unique as he's embraced the responsibilities of being the top scoring option with Jayson Tatum on the sidelines due to rehabbing from a torn Achilles.

Brown has impressed throughout the season, putting together another highlight for his mixtape against the Raptors' Barnes. The play took place midway through the fourth quarter as Brown pulled off a step back move that caused Barnes to go backwards in an awkward manner. Brown this proceeded to knock down the easy mid-range jumper.

Jaylen Brown. TOUGH. 😤

How Jaylen Brown, Celtics played against Raptors

It was an astounding highlight for Jaylen Brown to pull off, leading the Celtics to the 121-113 road win over Scottie Barnes and the Raptors.

Boston excelled throughout the first half, taking a 77-59 lead at halftime. Even though Toronto fought back to cut the deficit to single digits, the Celtics made enough plays down the stretch to fend off the rally.

Perimeter shooting and stocks (steals and blocks) made the difference in this matchup. The Celtics prevailed in both categories by making 20 3-pointers and recording 17 stocks. It wasn't the same for the Raptors as they only made nine triples while having eight stocks.

Five players scored in double-digits for Boston in the win, including Brown. He dominated with a stat line of 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 9-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. Derrick White came next with 27 points and five assists, Payton Pritchard had 15 points and six assists, Anfernee Simons put up 12 points and three rebounds, while Neemias Queta provided 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Boston improved to a 15-9 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Raptors by 0.5 games and Philadelphia 76ers by one game while trailing the New York Knicks by 1.5 games and Detroit Pistons by four games.

Rolling with five straight wins, the Celtics will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.