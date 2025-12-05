Derrick White made franchise history with his performance in the Boston Celtics' blowout win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

White is going through the ninth season of his NBA career, his fifth with the Celtics. He has blossomed into a star for the team, shining as one of their most important players on both sides of the ball.

In 29 minutes of action, White filled the stat sheet against Washington. He finished with a stat line of 30 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and a steal. He shot 12-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc.

White made history with his performance, per StatMuse. He became the first Boston player to reach 30 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and five 3-pointers made while playing under 30 minutes.

Derrick White vs WAS: 30 PTS

7 REB

9 AST

5 3P The first player in franchise history to reach those while playing under 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/NgkSA1mwzo — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 5, 2025

How Derrick White, Celtics played against Wizards

It was a great display for Derrick White to put out on the court, leading the Celtics to a dominant 146-101 win over the Wizards.

The game started out close as Boston led 66-59 at halftime. However, the offense boomed in the second half with 80 points while limiting Washington to 42 points. The Wizards simply had no answer, resulting in the visitors securing the victory in convincing fashion.

Perimeter shooting, turnovers and fast break points made the difference in this matchup. The Celtics prevailed in all three categories by making 20 3-pointers, limiting their turnovers to just 10, and scoring 29 fast break points. It wasn't the same for the Wizards as they converted 10 triples, committed 18 turnovers and only produced eight points on the fast break.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Boston in the win, including White. Jordan Walsh delivered a strong display with 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 8-of-8 overall, including 1-of-1 from downtown, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Payton Pritchard came next with 20 points and eight assists, Neemias Queta had 17 points and four blocks, while Anfernee Simons provided 16 points and three assists.

Boston improved to a 13-9 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Orlando Magic while trailing the Miami Heat by one game and Toronto Raptors by 1.5 games.

The Celtics will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.