It's been over 29 weeks since Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum hit the lowest point of his basketball career. The six-time All-Star was at his weakest when he suffered a ruptured Achilles in May during the 2025 Eastern Conference Semifinals and had to immediately rush to a New York City hospital for surgery. Cut to the present, and Tatum feels stronger than ever.

While on the “The Morris Code” show with former Celtics teammate Marcus Morris and his twin brother and fellow NBA vet Markieff Morris, Tatum discussed what the recovery process has been like for him. He didn't sugarcoat the impact of the devastating injury, but he did have some optimistic updates for the Morris twins.

“I'm feeling good,” Tatum said on Wednesday night. “It's been a journey. This rehab s**t ain't no joke…I’m feeling better though, I’ve had 29 weeks to like really work on my body. This the strongest I’ve ever been, the best the rest of my body has ever felt. So I’m just continuing to get healthy and get back to 100 percent.”

Jayson Tatum gave @TheMorrisCode2 an injury update: “I’m feeling good…this rehab sh*t ain’t no joke.” Would Tatum come back if the Celtics make a run? “I’ve never been the type to sit out…I’d go play pickup on the side of the road if they let me. I just wanna hoop.” pic.twitter.com/Fx0OcLg8Gf — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) December 4, 2025

Although Achilles issues often sideline players for entire seasons, Tatum hasn't officially ruled out a return. When the Morris brothers inevitably asked him when he wants to come back, he provided an honest answer.

“Listen, I never been the type to sit out,” Tatum said. “I miss basketball so much right now. I’d play pickup on the side of the road if they let me. I just want to hoop.”

It's no surprise that Tatum — who had previously never missed over 18 games in a single regular season — is itching to play again. Celtics fans want the same, as the Green Team is off to a solid 12-9 start without him in the lineup and could potentially transform into a legitimate contender if he was able to suit up.

Of course, Tatum also has to be realistic.

“I ain't rushing, but I need to be 100 percent before I get back on the court,” he admitted.

Tatum, as usual, will spectate the Celtics from the bench no matter what. He's currently in D.C. to root on his teammates as they prepare for a Thursday night matchup with the 3-17 Washington Wizards.