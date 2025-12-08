When Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown announced his desire to start livestreaming on Twitch, some fans rolled their eyes. It's no secret that New England sports fanatics are dedicated and, in turn, want their players to be equally devoted. Some thought this hobby would serve as a distraction for Brown heading into an expected down year for the C's.

However, so far, those fans would be wrong on both counts. The four-time All-Star is arguably playing the best basketball of his career. He's averaging a career-high 29.1 points per outing while shooting almost 50% from the field over 20 games into the regular season. For his efforts, he was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

With Brown leading the way, the Celtics are 15-9 and in sole possession of third place in the East — a far cry from an off year. The longest-tenured Celtic has managed this while continuing to livestream on Twitch. In fact, he went live after he helped the C's exact a little revenge on the New York Knicks last Wednesday and again when the Green Team crushed the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

“They think cause I’m streaming, I’m not locked in,” Brown said on Twitch following the 21-point victory over L.A. “I’m the most locked I’ve ever been in my life. I promise y'all. I'm ready to win, I'm ready to lead. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to win. I want all the smoke — I'm with everything.”

Jaylen Brown has a message for everybody who questioned his focus when he announced he was streaming: “They think cause I’m streaming, I’m not locked in. I’m the most locked I’ve ever been in my life…I’m ready to do whatever it takes to win. I want all the smoke.” 🎥 @FCHWPO pic.twitter.com/v1gavoLkbB — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) December 8, 2025

Article Continues Below

Brown immediately backed up his declaration on Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Raptors. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP dropped a team-high 30 points during the 121-113 road win, marking the 13th time in 23 games that he's recorded 30 points or more.

“We're still going to stream, we're still going to control the narrative, we're still going to talk to y'all,” Brown told his Twitch chat. “This basketball s**t comes first, but I'm letting y'all know, we're going to keep it going. I'm going to be consistent.”

Nobody can question Brown's consistency on the court right now, so any fuss about his off-court hobbies seems misguided.

The Celtics faithful should just enjoy the show, as the former NBA champion is playing at an MVP level.