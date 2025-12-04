Jayson Tatum got honest about his co-star Jaylen Brown winning NBA Finals MVP for the Boston Celtics in the 2023-24 campaign.

Tatum and Brown led the Celtics to the mountaintop for the first time in their careers. They helped the team win 64 regular-season games and go 16-3 in the postseason. This includes a five-game series win over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, giving Boston its 18th banner in franchise history.

Brown starred in the team's title run, especially in the championship series. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, five assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Tatum reflected on the title run during his Dec. 4 appearance on the Morris Code Podcast with twin brothers Marcus and Markieff Morris. They asked him about his thoughts on Brown winning Finals MVP, a feat that Tatum was proud to see his co-star obtain.

“Even with him winning Finals MVP, I was just so excited in that moment that we won a championship. I can be 100% honest, there was no animosity, and I wasn’t upset. To be honest, I was just like, ‘Oh shit, it’s not my time.’ I know I’m going to get a finals MVP, that just means I gotta win another championship,” said Tatum.

“Larry Bird didn’t win Finals MVP every single time, Isiah Thomas didn’t win Finals MVP every single time. I know I’m going to get one, it’s just a matter of time.”

What lies ahead for Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Jayson Tatum is showcasing incredible selflessness as he believes he will get another shot at earning silverware on the Celtics' behalf. In the meantime, he will keep looking forward to Jaylen Brown playing at a high level for the team.

With Tatum recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in the 2025 playoffs, Brown has been on pace for an All-NBA season. In the team's 21 games, he is averaging 29 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 49.9% from the field, including 34.7% from beyond the arc, and 77.2% from the free-throw line.

Boston has a 12-9 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks while trailing the Orlando Magic by 0.5 games and Miami Heat by 1.5 games.

The Celtics are getting set for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Washington Wizards on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET. After that, they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.