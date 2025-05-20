BOSTON — Ever since Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the reigning champs have been desperate for good news. Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens finally delivered some on Monday afternoon, revealing that the first steps of Tatum's recovery went smoothly.

Exactly a week removed from the season-ending injury, Stevens addressed the media at the Auerbach Center. He discussed everything from how the Celtics lost in six games to the New York Knicks to the status of center Kristaps Porzingis and his mysterious, debilitating illness.

Tatum's current state is Boston's biggest health concern though as the six-time All-Star could miss a large chunk of the 2025-26 season (at the very least).

Brad Stevens spoke about Kristaps Porzingis and how he dealt with “post-viral syndrome.” His illness came back at the wrong time: “I don’t think anybody’s more frustrated than him.” pic.twitter.com/8MbAyo2NYG — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stevens said that although the untimely Achilles rupture was a gigantic blow to Boston, the immediate aftermath was much less devastating. Since Tatum was hurt at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, he happened to be in close proximity to some of the best doctors in the world.

“We were 15 minutes away from Dr. [Martin] O'Malley, who is a terrific surgeon, who has done a number of these [surgeries],” Stevens recalled. “And Dr. [Anthony] Schena was on the phone with [Tatum] before we left the building on Monday night.

“And he was out of the MRI, in consultation, and done with surgery by the time we had an injury report the next day because there was real benefit to doing it early.”

Celtics' Jayson Tatum had best doctors take care of him

Dr. Martin O'Malley is a household name in the world of sports medicine. He operated on Tatum at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, the same place he cared for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant when he tore his Achilles in 2019.

Durant was able to bounce back following the procedure and continue his Hall of Fame career, and the Celtics hope Tatum can do the same.

“As tough as that injury is, and as tough as it was that night, just an amazing set of circumstances and an amazing thank you from our organization to Dr. O'Malley, the nurses at HSS and everybody there, and the hotel that we were staying in and the accommodations they made Jayson feel comfortable in,” Stevens commended.

“I thought it was about as good of a transition in about as bleak of a feeling as you could have.”

Despite this smattering of good news, Stevens didn't promise Tatum would return to action next season. An Achilles injury is severe — especially in basketball — and there's no telling when exactly the 27-year-old will be able to take the court.

“As has been well-documented, he loves to play, and I think even missing two games has been grueling for him,” Stevens said of Tatum's absence in Games 5 and 6 of the second round. “And so we know that there's a long road ahead, and that there's going to be several steps that he'll have to take before he ultimately gets back out on the court.”

Brad Stevens said Jayson Tatum and the Celtics were on the phone with doctors before even leaving MSG. Said surgery was done by the time the injury report was out. Also mentioned how not playing was obviously difficult for JT: “Even missing 2 games was grueling for him.” pic.twitter.com/gY9xAbX9R3 — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Whether it's a weekday game against a lottery team or a primetime showdown with a championship contender, Tatum wants to be out there. And while Boston's near future is uncertain, given its plethora of injuries and difficult financial questions this offseason, it knows one thing for sure: Tatum will do whatever it takes to step on the parquet floor again.