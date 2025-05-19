The Boston Celtics are out of the playoffs after a very disappointing second round exit at the hands of the New York Knicks. While the Celtics were heavy favorites coming into the series, a combination of injuries and poor late-game execution doomed them and eventually put their title defense to rest.

The biggest injury was obviously to Jayson Tatum, who went down with a severe Achilles injury at the end of Game 4. Even though the Celtics won Game 5 without their star, they were no match for the Knicks on the road in Game 6 with Tatum not in the lineup.

However, that wasn't the only injury that Boston was navigating during the playoffs. Kristaps Porzingis has been dealing with a nasty illness that has limited him significantly on the court. On Monday, Celtics president Brad Stevens gave a timeline for Porzingis to recover, via Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints.

Brad Stevens spoke about Kristaps Porzingis and how he dealt with "post-viral syndrome." His illness came back at the wrong time: "I don't think anybody's more frustrated than him." — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) May 19, 2025

“The way it was described to me was post-viral syndrome,” Stevens said. “For whatever reason he just didn't feel as good early in the Knicks series. … Our expectation is that the next couple weeks will do him good to be off, but he's gonna play for Latvia [in EuroBasket]. I'm sure it'll be well cleared up by then.”

EuroBasket starts at the end of August and runs into the middle of September, with camps starting before games, so the hope would certainly be that Porzingis is back to feeling like himself by then and is good to go play for his country before getting back into it at full speed for the next NBA season.

The illness was clearly a big deterrent for Porzingis in the playoffs. Joe Mazzulla said at one point that Porzingis “couldn't breathe” and was pulled from a game as a result, and he was limited to just 12 minutes in Game 5 and 11 minutes in Game 6 against the Knicks.

If Porzingis is back in Boston next season, he will have to be a reliable scorer for a team that will be missing Tatum's production likely for the entire season. Hopefully he can leave this illness behind him this offseason and get back to his best.