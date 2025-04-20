The Boston Celtics had a couple of scares in their Game 1 triumph over the Orlando Magic. The first one came in the opening 24 minutes when the visitors took a one-point lead into the lockerroom at halftime and appeared to have the fight and determination to stay with the defending NBA champions.

That did not happen as the Celtics were resolute in the second half and head coach Joe Mazzulla's team took charge with a 103-86 victory. However, the second scare involved superstar Jayson Tatum. He took a hard fall as he drove to the hoop in the fourth quarter after colliding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Tatum was writhing on the ground after the collision and holding his right wrist.

Officials looked at the incident on replay and Caldwell-Pope was hit with a Flagrant 1 penalty. It did not appear there was anything malicious in Caldwell-Pope's actions, but that did not help his cause.

Tatum missed the ensuing two free throws that he was awarded but he did stay in the game.

Celtics take charge in the second half

After trailing at halftime, the Celtics stepped up their defensive effort in the second half. They outscored the Magic by a 30-18 margin in the third quarter. Their edge continued into the final quarter as the Celtics pulled away to a 17-point triumph by outscoring the Magic 25-18 in the final quarter.

Derrick White led the way for the Celtics as he scored 30 points by connecting on 7 of 12 shots from behind the arc. Tatum had 17 points but he did not have a strong shooting game. He made just 8 of 22 shots from the field and he missed 7 of 8 three-point attempts and all four of his free throws.

Orlando's Paolo Banchero was the game's leading scorer as he tallied 36 points on 14 of 27 shooting. Banchero also contributed 11 rebounds to the Magic effort.