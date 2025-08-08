The Indianapolis Colts and head coach Shane Steichen witnessed a scary moment in their first preseason game. Anthony Richardson started the game at quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens, but he didn't make it through the first quarter. Richardson exited the game with an injured finger, replaced by Daniel Jones.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Richardson left the game after taking a sack against the Ravens.

Anthony Richardson injured on this David Ojabo sack pic.twitter.com/BmiLEdpBuL — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) August 7, 2025

The Colts entered the preseason facing a question at quarterback. Richardson struggled mightily last year, losing the starting spot to Joe Flacco halfway through the season. Indianapolis signed Jones in the offseason to have a competition for the starting spot. However, less than a quarter into their first preseason game, Steichen now has to lean on Jones for the foreseeable future.

Article Continues Below

Richardson's fall from grace last season dominated the Colts' season. After playing in just four games as a rookie, experts wanted to see him take a step forward as a sophomore in the NFL. However, Richardson's accuracy was among the worst in the league, and the Colts' offense struggled because of it.

Richardson turned heads when he tapped out of a game last season, leading fans to question his toughness. He did not willingly leave the game against the Ravens, but Steichen and the coaching staff did not risk keeping him in the game. Instead, Jones came in to lead Indianapolis' offensive attack.

Baltimore took full advantage of the switch, ending the Colts' drive and returning the ensuing punt for a touchdown. The score gave the Ravens a 14-6 lead after the end of the first quarter.

Richardson's injury is something to watch as the preseason continues. If he can't play, Steichen's decision has been made for him. Jones will be the starter until a healthy Richardson unseats him. Regardless of who the quarterback is, the Colts have their work cut out for them in the AFC South.